Major fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Technic Plus One building

A major fire broke out today in a nine-storey commercial complex in suburban Goregaon. However, no casualties were reported so far as the complex was empty today being Sunday, a Fire official said tonight. The blaze broke out in the basement of Technic Plus One building at around 4:24 PM. The high-rise building has a basement, two podiums and nine floors. Though the building was empty, some construction work was going on on the seventh and eighth floors, he said, adding that seven labourers working on the spot got trapped due to fire.

Firemen have so far rescued five persons, the official said, adding that search is on for others and cooling operations are underway. The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the basement to all the floors of the glass facade of the nine-storey structure, the official said. A fireman was injured during the rescue operation and is being treated for smoke inhalation. One person, who was trapped on the seventh floor of the building, sustained cut injuries on right hand and is undergoing treatment at hospital, he said.

