Major fire breaks out in Delhi hospital, no injuries reported

Major fire broke out in a hospital in east Delhi. 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 8:07 AM
Major fire broke out in a hospital in east Delhi early on Thursday morning, an official of Fire Services said. The official said they received a call around 2:40 a.m. and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave. Another official, however, said that the fire did not break out inside the hospital but behind a building in an open space. He said flames were extinguished at 5:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. He added that main building of the hospital was safe.

