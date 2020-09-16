  • MORE MARKET STATS

Major fire at Safdarjung Hospital premises in Delhi, seven fire tenders rushed to spot

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 5:10 PM

Safdarjung hospital is a multi-specialty hospital. It is run by the Central government.

Fire breaks out in garbage treatment plant at Safdarjung hospital

A major fire broke out at the Safdarjung hospital premises in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was reported in a garbage treatment plant at the hospital. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 12:55 pm. Soon it deployed seven fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 1:20 pm.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, said that the cause of the fire was being ascertained and that the situation is fully under control.

No injury has been reported so far from the incident.

Safdarjung hospital is a multi-specialty hospital run by the central government. It is located on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the national capital.

