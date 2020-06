Major decision by Yogi Adityanath govt: UP cabinet passes ordinance to prevent cow slaughter

The ordinance passed by the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet seeks to stop the incidents of crime related to cow slaughter and was enacted as the state legislature is not in session, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

It aims to make the existing law more organised and effective, and completely stop cow slaughter in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.