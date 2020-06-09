  • MORE MARKET STATS

Major decision by Yogi Adityanath govt: UP cabinet passes ordinance to prevent cow slaughter

Published: June 9, 2020 10:13 PM

It aims to make the existing law more organised and effective, and completely stop cow slaughter in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

uttar pradesh, yogi adityanth, cow slaughter, cow slaughter ban, prevention of cow slaughter, bharatiya janata party, BJPThe ordinance passed by the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet seeks to stop the incidents of crime related to cow slaughter and was enacted as the state legislature is not in session, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

The ordinance seeks to stop the incidents of crime related to cow slaughter and was enacted as the state legislature is not in session, he added.

