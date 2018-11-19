Major buildings in India will go blue as part of UNICEF’s campaign on World Children’s Day

Published: November 19, 2018 9:10 PM

Legendary cricketer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar and FM stations are partnering with the UN body to amplify children’s voices on the World Children’s Day on Tuesday.

To support UNICEF’s global Go Blue campaign, office complexes and buildings, landmark monuments along with buildings and corporate houses across the country will be lit up in blue. (Twitter Image)

Several monuments across India will turn blue on Nov 20 – the World Children’s Day. The #GoBlueForChildren global campaign aims to raise awareness about the rights and needs of children and the need of every child to be in school, safe from harm so they can fulfil their potential.

To support UNICEF’s global Go Blue campaign, office complexes and buildings, landmark monuments such as the Rashtrapati Bhawan, UN House and UNICEF Building along with buildings and corporate houses across the country including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Johnson & Johnson India Head office in Mumbai will be lit up in blue.

Talking to FE Online, Indrana Sheikh, Enterprise HR Head at John and Johnson said that, “Our support to UNICEF is deep rooted. We are supporting the mission to expand and reach quality health care delivery for more than six years. Our partnership with them has resulted in numerous initiatives that have empowered communities at grass root levels.”

“From long term life changing initiatives to philanthropic grants our mutual goals and dedicated efforts seem to warrant sustainable results for children and communities across the country.”

Johnson and Johnson is celebrating the World Children Day by signing the # Go Blue Petition which asks world leaders to do more towards fulfilling child rights and additionally child’s right to education and schooling.

To send out a message that reduction in malnutrition will go a long way in the holistic development of children; Bai Jerbai Wadia Children’s hospital will also go blue. Besides, AW Faber-Castell India Pvt. Ltd and Carnival Cinemas have joined UNICEF in the celebration.

Across the globe some of the iconic landmarks that will be lighting up blue for World Children’s Day, including: Sydney Opera House in Australia, Beijing National Aquatics Center, Water Cube in China, Mole Antonelliana in Italy, Petra in Jordan, Patuxay Monument in Laos, Eden Park in New Zealand, Abuja Gate in Nigeria, and more.

In the US, New York will also be going blue, when a young Goodwill Ambassador will flip the switch to light up the Empire State Building.

According to UNICEF all state offices and public spaces across state capitals and turn them blue by wearing blue clothes, raising blue flags and dropping blue skippy balls.

