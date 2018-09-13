Majherhat bridge collapse: Preliminary report on the incident tomorrow, confirms West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The submission of the detailed report on September 4 will take some more time, the chief minister said. (PTI)

The preliminarily report on the Majherhat bridge collapse by the probe committee will be submitted tomorrow, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“Strong action” would be taken against persons who would be found guilty by the probe committee, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

The submission of the detailed report on September 4 will take some more time, the chief minister said.

A preliminary report will be submitted tomorrow. The detailed report will take some more time. There are some technical issues to address, Banerjee told.

The state government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary Malay De to probe the collapse of a portion of the bridge.

Three persons were killed while 24 others were injured in the September 4 collapse of a portion of the bridge, which runs over the Majerhat railway station and connects the city centre with the heavily populated Behala, vast areas of the south west suburbs and neighbouring South 24 Parganas district.