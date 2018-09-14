​​​
  3. Majerhat bridge collapse update: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to demolish structure, construct new one

Majerhat bridge collapse update: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to demolish structure, construct new one

The Majerhat bridge, a portion of which collapsed last week, will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday. She said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse.

By: | Kolkata | Published: September 14, 2018 7:38 PM
majerhat bridge kolkata, majerhat kolkata, Majerhat bridge video, Majerhat bridge location, Majerhat bridge collapse, A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 persons lost their lives.

The Majerhat bridge, a portion of which collapsed last week, will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday. She said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse. “They cannot avoid responsibilities,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said the new bridge would come up in a year’s time. A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 persons lost their lives.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top