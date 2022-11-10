Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection: Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav as candidate for Dec 5 bypoll

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Dimple Yadav as its candidate for elections to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll,” the SP said on its Twitter handle.

The by-elections will be held on December 5, along with by-polls to other Assembly constituencies across five states, including two in Uttar Pradesh. Results of the by-polls will be declared on December 8, the same day that results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections will be declared.

Former MP Dimple Yadav is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The 42-year-old leader became a Lok Sabha member twice from Kannauj, and lost the seat in 2019.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died last month after a prolonged illness. He won the family seat in Mainpuri in 2019, and the party has won every Lok Sabha Poll in the constituency since 1996.