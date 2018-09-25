Mainly dry weather in Punjab, Haryana after three days of incessant rains

A MeT department official said mainly dry weather prevailed at most places in Punjab and Haryana. (IE)

After three days of incessant rains in Punjab and Haryana, mainly dry weather prevailed in the two states on Tuesday, the meteorological department here said. Heavy rains in the region, that had hit normal life, are feared to have caused damage to kharif crops at some places in Punjab and Haryana. A MeT department official said mainly dry weather prevailed at most places in Punjab and Haryana.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather over the next three days barring light rains at isolated places. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, is expected to witness overcast conditions over the next three days and mainly clear skies thereafter.