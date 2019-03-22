‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ignoring plight of watchmen

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 2:44 PM

In a Facebook post, Gandhi tagged a media report about 10,000 watchmen protesting against poor wages.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not thinking about the welfare of watchmen, “behind whom you are hiding”.

“At least, think about those behind whom you are hiding,” Gandhi said in the post, attacking the Prime Minister who has launched a campaign — ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ (I too am a watchman).

The media report stated that 10,000 chowkidars in Jharkhand rue unpaid salaries.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister accusing him of “theft” in the Rafale deal and has used the slogan “chowkidar chor hai (watchman is thief)” to target him.

