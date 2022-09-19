Mahua Moitra’s soccer in saree pic wins Twitter! ‘You deserve more power in TMC,’ quips user

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday caught everyone’s attention as she took to the football field sporting a stunning pale orange saree, wearing sunglasses. On Twitter, she shared pictures of her kicking a ball on the field and playing goalkeeper, at times. The Krishnagar MP was participating in a tournament final on her home turf. Sharing moments from the match, Moitra left a bold caption on the micro-blogging platform, “Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree.”

In one of the pictures Moitra is seen donning a pair of shades and kicking the ball carefreely. In another picture, she could be seen making a save in front of the nets. Since posting the pictures, the post has garnered more than 13,000 likes. While one user asked, “Who played with the googles on?”, Moitra replied, “I do.”

Many users were left wondering how someone could take the field in a saree. “I think we can all agree that a sari is not the most comfortable outfit for sports, all the men around you are dressed in western clothes. The onus on wearing Indian clothes should not be solely on women, why not ask the men to wear dhotis too?”, asked an user.

Also read | Those involved in violence, attacks on police can be taught a lesson in just ten minutes: Madan Mitra

However, there were many who enjoyed the pictures including Sharmistha, daughter of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee. “Cool! Love the shot,” she tweeted.

“And you are a striker and a goalkeeper. Awesome!” wondered one user. “You are such a big inspiration to both males & females…you deserve more power in TMC,” posted another.

Also read | TMC says police showed ‘tremendous restraint’ in face of ‘extreme provocation’

Drawing inspiration from her post, one user tweeted, “Adorable and we find very few versatile politicians who inspire and provide positivity to keep our hopes alive for a better and stronger country” while another posted, “I used to play TT in a saree. How lovely seeing you play football!”