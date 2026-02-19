Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra had approached the Delhi High Court seeking custody of pet Rottweiler dog named Henry. The Trinamool leader moved the petition after a Saket court denied her plea for Henry’s interim custody for 10 days every month of the pet dog.

The Delhi High Court issued notice to Moitra’s ex-boyfriend advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and sought his response on the plea of TMC MP Moitra. The matter has been listed for hearing on April 29.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared in person and said that the petition should be dismissed at the beginning (In Limine).

Mahua Moitra’s bitter dog custody battle with ex-boyfriend

The Saket court had declined plea of Mahua Moitra for custody of Henry. The Trinamool leader has challenged the order, calling it “bad in law and fact”.

The Lok Sabha MP has clamed that Henry resided primarily with her unless she went out of Delhi for engagement in official duties in her constituency. During that time, Henry resided with Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Last year, the Delhi High Court had directed Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrainot to publicise the matter was related to the custody of a pet Rottweiler dog, which remains pending before the Saket court.

Dehadrai and Moitra have been engaged in a series of legal battles

Dehadrai had earlier alleged that Moitra accepted bribes from a businessman for asking questions in Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also filed a complaint about the same before the Lok Sabha Speaker.

At the time, Moitra rebuffed the allegations saying that the businessman – Hiranandani – is her friend and there has been no quid pro quo. She said that allegations are part of political vendetta.

Based on these allegations, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee suggested Moitra’s removal from the lower house. She was expelled from the parliament on December 8, 2023.

Dehadrai and Dubey had also claimed that Moitra gave complete access to her online Lok Sabha account to Hiranandani who used the same to post parliamentary questions of his liking.

50 of the 61 questions Moitra asked in parliament were by Hiranandani, it was alleged.