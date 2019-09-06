FIR against 23 Muslims for allegedly serving ‘buffalo meat’ in biriyani to Hindus in UP’s Mahoba

File photo for representation. (PTI File)

Hindus served non-veg biryani in Mahoba: An FIR has been filed against 23 Muslims for allegedly serving ‘buffalo meat’ during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. The incident took place in Salat village under the Charkhari police station area on August 31 when local had organised an Urs, reported The Indian Express. A PTI report put the figure at 43. The FIR alleges that the accused Muslim men tried to fan “enmity by hurting the religious sentiment”.

As per reports, the FIR was registered after local MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot visited the area on Tuesday and a few locals raised the issue with him. The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying that the main complainant had agreed to take back the case, however, Rajpoot advised him against doing so. The FIR stated that people were served “biryani with buffalo meat intentionally to hurt the sentiments of Hindus”, the newspaper said.

Rajpoot told the daily that the Urs is organised every year and people are served vegetarian food in the bhandara (feast) during the congregation. Over 10,000 people from 13 villages had come to attend the Urs, he said.

“This year, when the feast started, several Hindus were served rice on the pretext of it being baba ka prasad. When a few people started eating it, they found meat pieces and bones. When the matter escalated, a panchayat was called in which the main accused accepted that buffalo meat was served by mistake. He apologised and offered to pay Rs 50,000 to arrange a shuddhikaran,” Rajpoot told Indian Express.

“I went to the village and asked for an FIR to be registered against those responsible as they did this to knowingly hurt our religious feelings,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath, however, denied non-veg food being deliberately served to Hindus. He said that no body has been arrested in the matter so far, adding that police is probing the incident.