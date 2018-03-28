Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Date, Significance, Importance and celebration ideas

Mahavir Jayanti 2018.

Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Observed on March 29, Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of sage Mahavir, which is celebrated by the Jains across the country. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was the 24th and the last Jain sage who established the core tenets of Jainism, according to Drikpanchang.com. Lord Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama, that is situated in Vaishali district in Bihar, during 599 BC, on the thirteenth day of the rising moon of Chaitra month. It is believed that he belonged to a royal family of the Ikshvaku dynasty and his parents were King Siddartha and Queen Trishala. Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious events for the Jains as he was the founder of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Date, Significance and Importance

Mahavir Jayanti is a sacred day for the Jain community. The date of his birth is debatable as the Shwetambar Jains believe that he was born in 599 BC while the Digambar Jains believe that Mahavir was born in 615 BC. According to legends, before his birth, Queen Trishala is believed to have had different auspicious dreams. When these dreams were interpreted by the kingdom’s best astrologers, all of them signified that a great soul was coming. It is because of these dreams that he was named Vardhaman. Mahavir was a supporter of non-violence and he preached the teaching of love and respect among all living beings. He travelled across the country to deliver his learnings and eradicate superstition and other false beliefs from the society.

Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Celebration

In order to mark this day, Jains from all over the country take out huge processions to celebrate this day in a grand way. The processions include horses, elephants, drummers, chariots and chanters. Sometimes even a statue of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a decorated cot. Silent prayers are offered and sermons of Lord Mahavir are recited.