Mahatma Gandhi’s statue unveiled at Rail Bhavan

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani unveiled a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at the Rail Bhavan here to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on Tuesday. As part of ‘Mission Satyanishtha’ — a program on ethics in public governance — around four lakh employees have been trained at 300 places about being committed to truth, an official statement said.

Lohani said the ‘Satyanishtha’ programme was not vigilance, but it was beyond that. “It is (a) positive attitude and right way to do the work.”

There were hundreds of good practices happening every day in the Indian Railway and this was the right time to document them, the chairman added.

The event was was attended by former cabinet secretary Prabhat Kumar and other board members. All the general managers were live through video-conferencing.