Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in Canada, India demands punishment for perpetrators of ‘hate crime’

India expressed deep concern after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Canada’s Ontario and called for an investigation into the matter. The local police said that a probe into the ‘hate crime’ was underway. Derogatory words such as “rapist” and “Khalistan” were written on the statue, according to the police officials.

The statue was desecrated at the Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill, according to a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) report quoting York Regional Police officials. “We are distressed at the desecration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime,” the Indian Consulate General in Toronto wrote on Twitter.

Terming it a hate crime in a bid to “terrorise” the Indian community, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa called upon the Canadian government to ensure that punishment was meted out to the perpetrators.

“We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly,” the high commission said in a tweet.

“Someone defaced the statue with ‘graphic words,’ including ‘rapist’ and ‘Khalistan,” said Constable Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police. “York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form,” Boudreau further added.

“Those who victimise others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression and the like will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she was quoted as saying by CBC.