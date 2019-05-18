Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is ‘sacred’ to us: Anand Mahindra

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 18, 2019 8:33:36 AM

Thakur, who is facing trial in the Malegaon blast case that killed six people, has apologised for the statement.

exit poll 2019 mamta banerjee, nathuram godse, mamata banerjee, west bengal amit shah pragya thakur, sadhvi pragya, exit poll, godse, nda party, 2014 lok sabha results, exit polls 2019 india latest, nathuram godse last speech, anemometer, नाथूराम गोडसे, trinamool congress, bjp seats in 2014, 2019 exit polls india, godse statement, why godse killed gandhi, bjp press conference, why godse kill gandhi in hindi, why nathuram killed gandhiji in hindi, will bjp win 2019 elections,(PTI)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra Friday said Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is “sacred” to us, and equated attempts to damage the same with the Taliban militia’s acts of destroying statues in Afghanistan.

Mahindra’s comments in a tweet come amid a controversy stoked by BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur, a terror
accused, praising Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

“For 75 years, Indias been the land of the Mahatma; a beacon when the world lost its morality. We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally,” the outspoken industrialist, who chairs the diversified USD 20 billion group, said.

“Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us,” he said, without naming Pragya or referring explicitly to her comments.

The tweet was retweeted by over 6,000 users in a matter of hours, including by Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant.

During an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Thakur had Thursday said “Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot. Those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election.”

The remarks, a reaction to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s comments calling Godse as the first Hindu extremist, led to a widespread criticism, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur, who is facing trial in the Malegaon blast case that killed six people, has apologised for the statement.

Economist Rathin Roy, a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, questioned if an apology is enough and called on all the political parties to come out against her statements.

“I must speak as a citizen. She abuses martyr Karkare, celebrates the assassin of Gandhi. She is a Lok Sabha Candidate? Politicians from all parties not mobilising to end this? Apology is enough? Your silence is complicity. Act together to save the republic. If you can,” he said on the micro-blogging site.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is ‘sacred’ to us: Anand Mahindra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition