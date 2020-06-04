Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside Indian embassy in Washington DC desecrated, probe ordered

Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian embassy in Washington DC vandalised. (ANI pic)

Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington DC desecrated: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside Indian embassy in Washington DC has been desecrated by unidentified goons, reported news agency ANI. It is believed that the statue was vandalised by some unidentified people involved in the ongoing protests against the killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by a cop.

The incident took place on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to cover the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The agency reported that local police have launched an investigation to ascertain who were involved in the vandalism.

Massive protests have erupted in the US against George Floyd who died after he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. The video of the incident was captured by bystanders and it went viral on the internet in no time. George can be heard saying ‘I can’t breathe’ several times to Chauvin.

His death triggered violent protests across the US with demonstrators taking to the streets in capital Washington DC.

Meanwhile, curfew order remains in place for the fifth consecutive day in Washington DC. Earlier, protesters had gathered outside the White House to demonstrate their anger against President Donald Trump for growing crime against blacks in the country in his presidency.