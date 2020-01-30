Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Father of the Nation

The Mahatma was assassinated on this day in 1948. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

“A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India,” Modi tweeted.

