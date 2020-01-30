Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Father of the Nation

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 30, 2020 11:13:14 AM

"A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," Modi tweeted.

mahatma gandhi death anniversary, mahatma gandhi death, mahatma gandhi assassination, mahatma gandhi assassination date, mahatma gandhi assassination why, mahatma gandhi assassination place, narendra modi, pm modi,The Mahatma was assassinated on this day in 1948. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

“A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India,” Modi tweeted.

Related News

The Mahatma was assassinated here on this day in 1948.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Father of the Nation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Election 2020: Remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from list of star campaigners, EC tells BJP
2Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says will continue to strengthen ‘deep friendship’ with India
3Ready for discussion on any issue during Parliament budget session: Minister Pralhad Joshi