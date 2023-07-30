At least 10 police personnel received injuries in stone-pelting after a protest march over the Manipur violence at Satana town in Nashik district turned violent on Saturday evening.

The situation was later brought under control, and over 20 people have been detained, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahaji Umap said, reported PTI.

The march was organised by the Eklavya Adivasi Sanghatana, a few other tribal organisations and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to condemn the incident in Manipur, where on May 4 two women were sexually assaulted by a mob of men in the Kangpokpi district.

Thousands of young men, some of them with their torsos bare as a mark of protest, took part in the march, according to police.

When the protestors reached near the tehsil office, some participants started a sit-in agitation in front of the Satana police station, demanding that local BJP MLA Dilip Borse accept their memorandum. Police then told the crowd that the MLA could not accept their memorandum as he was attending the assembly session in Mumbai.

There were heated arguments and some of the protesters pelted stones at the police and passing vehicles which forced the police to use “mild lathicharge”, according to a police official.

Tension prevailed in the town following the incident.

Later, SP Umap told reporters, “Ten police personnel were injured in the incident and we have taken 21 people, who indulged in stone-pelting, into custody. The incident took place after the protest march. Additional force was called in immediately. The situation is now peaceful.”