Days after Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, rebelled along with eight other MLAs and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Ajit faction secured several key positions in the Cabinet expansion, reports PTI.

Ajit Pawar got Finance and Dilip Walse Patil secured the Cooperation department. Dhananjay Munde is Maharashtra’s new agriculture minister, while Chhagan Bhujbal got the food and civil supplies department. Aditi Tatkare is new women and child development minister in the new Cabinet.

The present Maharashtra Cabinet, that can have a maximum of 43 members, has nine ministers each from BJP and Eknath Shinde-led BJP as well as NCP, apart from the Chief Minister as well as two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Following the revolt against his uncle, Ajit was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He shares the position with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.