Maharashtra’s jails go hi-tech! Inmates can now make video calls to family members

Maharashtra's jails go hi-tech

In a first, female prisoners and inmates lodged at open jails across 15 prisons in Maharashtra will now get access to make video calls to their family members. The move is going to be the first of its kind in the country. The Maharashtra Prison department has launched a pilot project at Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison. However, after gaining success in the initiative, the project has now been rolled out at all the women’s jails across the state.

Speaking to Times of India, a senior official of the Prison department said, “The department has started a smart video- calling facility. A prisoner can talk to his or her family members for five minutes and will be charged Rs 5.”

The Maharashtra Prison department has obtained the smartphones for video calling through the Prisoners Welfare Fund. However, the face to face talking facility with the family members will only be available on the mobile phone numbers registered with the department. For security reasons, the conversations will also be tracked by a police constable to ensure that the talks centre around family issues.

Earlier, the inmates were allowed to make calls to their relatives through the coin-box phones installed inside the jail premises. The phone was installed at the directions of court and inmates could use them for a maximum duration of five minutes. There are around 28,000 prisoners, which includes both convicts and undertrials, lodged across 54 jails, including 13 open prisons and 2 women prisons in the state. The prisons have high-tech rooms with a glass partition that separate prisoners and the visitors.

In 2017, around 1.11 lakh undertrials were produced before the court of law through video conferencing. The prison officials are expecting the number to touch 1.5 lakh in 2018. Apart from this, the prison officials have also introduced a new initiative ‘Galabhet’. Under the initiative, children aged below 16 years will be allowed to meet their parents or guardians lodged inside jails.