Maharashtra Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election result 2026 live streaming: The results of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be announced today, February 9. The counting of votes will start at 10 am. Polling was completed on Saturday, February 7, with around 67 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5:30 pm.

Held soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, these elections are being seen as an important test for the two NCP factions. Both groups contested together in their stronghold areas of western Maharashtra, making the outcome politically significant.

Checking the election results is simple and mostly done online. Voters and candidates can visit the official website of the State Election Commission of Maharashtra at mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in. A special “Election Results” section will be activated today, where live updates and final results will be available.

The results can also be tracked through the “True Voter” mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app allows users to check ward-wise winners and party-wise leads easily on their phones. In addition, the official websites of district collectorates in the 12 concerned districts are expected to upload PDF result documents and detailed local-level data once the counting is officially certified.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election: How to check result via SEC website

-Visit the official State Election Commission of Maharashtra website: mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in

-On the homepage, click on the “Results” or “Elections” section

-Select “Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti” from the list of local body elections

-Choose your District and then select the relevant Zilla Parishad

-View results division-wise (electoral circle) or search directly by candidate name

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election: Steps to Check results on the True Voter App

-Download the True Voter app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

-Open the app and select the ongoing local body election

-Choose your district, ward, or electoral circle

-Check live counting trends, candidate-wise votes, and winner lists

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election: Steps to check result at district collectorate websites

-Visit your district’s official website (for example, pune.gov.in or nashik.gov.in)

-Look for the Elections or Notifications section on the homepage

-Open the uploaded Form-20 (Final Result Sheet) PDF

-Verify results for your Zilla Parishad, ward, or constituency