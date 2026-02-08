Maharashtra Zila Parishad Election Voter Turnout: In a significant display of democratic engagement following the demise of a popular leader, Maharashtra recorded an estimated 67% voter turnout on Saturday during elections for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

The polling, held on February 7, 2026, served as the first major electoral test following the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

The “Dada” factor: Tactical alliances and merger talks

The elections were marked by a rare “tactical electoral consensus” between the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In a symbolic tribute to the late leader, the factions set aside their two-year-long bitterness to contest under the original ‘clock’ symbol in the critical belts of Pune, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli.

While grassroots coordination was high, top leadership remained divided. NCP veteran Praful Patel characterized the alliance as purely tactical, whereas NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil suggested a formal merger was Ajit Pawar’s “last wish,” originally planned for a February 12 announcement.

The polls, initially slated for February 5, were rescheduled to February 7 following the three-day state mourning period.

Election data: Candidates and reservations

The scale of the rural local body polls involved nearly 7,500 candidates vying for representation across the state’s 12 districts.

A total of 2,624 candidates contested for 731 Zilla Parishad seats, of which 369 are reserved for women, 83 for Scheduled Castes, 25 for Scheduled Tribes and 191 for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Similarly, 4,814 candidates contested for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Voters casted two votes, one for the Zilla Parishad constituency and another for the Panchayat Samiti electoral division. White ballot papers were used for Zilla Parishad elections; pink ballot papers were used for Panchayat Samiti elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) deployed a massive administrative workforce to ensure a smooth transition of the rural mandate. The elections prompted participation from a large population as 67% of a total of 2.08 crore eligible voters exercised their right to vote on Saturday.

A total of 25,471 polling stations were set up, with around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty, including 125 returning officers and 125 assistant returning officers. The Election Commission arranged sufficient electronic voting machines (EVMs), including 51,537 control units and 1,10,329 ballot units, and officials were trained for their use.

Context: The Mahayuti momentum

These rural polls follow a period of dominance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP). The alliance swept 207 out of 288 municipal council president posts. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 29 municipal corporation elections, including a historic victory in the BMC where it secured 89 seats.

Results for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are scheduled to be announced on Monday (February 9) marking the first major political test of the state following Ajit Pawar’s demise, post which Sunetra Pawar took charge as Maharashtra’s deputy CM.