Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: The voting for the much-anticipated Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections covering 12 key districts across the state concluded on Saturday (February 7).

According to PTI, the elections recorded a high voter turnout of 67 per cent till 5:30 pm. The districts that went to polls included several high stakes region across the state including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

According to a Loksatta report, these elections mark the first major political litmus test of the rural heartland of Maharashtra following the death of Ajit Pawar. A total of 2.09 crore people were eligible to vote in these elections, out of which 1.07 crore were men and 1.02 crore were women.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will be held on February 9. The process is slated to commence around 10 AM.

Here’s how you can stay updated with the latest official developments on the results set to be released on February 9.

Steps to check district-wise, ward-wise vote counting

Interested citizens can check the live district-wise and ward-wise updates via several mediums. First, citizens can directly access the electoral results through the official website of the State Election Commission of Maharashtra. Steps to check the result on the site have been listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Results” or “On-Going Elections” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on “Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Election 2026”.

Step 4: Select your District (e.g., Pune, Latur, or Raigad) from the dropdown menu.

Step 5: Choose the specific Local Body (ZP or Panchayat Samiti) to see the detailed candidate tallies.

What to do if the official site does not work?

In the case the official site does not reflect the results on a timely basis as was observed during the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, interested readers can check the official and latest district and ward-wise elections results on Financialexpress.com, Loksatta.com and TheIndianexpress.com.

As per multiple reports, these elections across the state are being viewed as a test to decide the broader political trajectory of rural Maharashtra as NCP factions hint at merger talks. The elections were marked by a rare “tactical electoral consensus” between the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In a symbolic tribute to the late leader, the factions set aside their two-year-long bitterness to contest under the original ‘clock’ symbol in the critical belts of Pune, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli in the rural polls.