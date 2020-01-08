Maharashtra Zilla Parishand, Panchayat Samiti Election 2020 Result Live: Counting of votes underway

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2020

Maharashtra local body election results Live: Counting of votes for District Council or Zilla Parishad election in Palghar, Nagpur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola and Washim is underway. Voting was on these seats were held on Tuesday with Dhule and Nandurbar recording 65 per cent turnout. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is facing a stiff challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded candidates on all 56 seats in Dhule. Voting for Nagpur Zilla Palrishad and Panchayat Samitis was also held on Tuesday which saw about 67 per cent polling. In Akola, just 56 per cent voting was recorded, while in Washim 65 per cent people exercised their voting rights. The local body polls is being seen a big test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVP) government. On the other hand, the BJP is also hoping to win maximum number of seats to strengthen its base.