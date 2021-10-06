Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: BJP wins in three Zilla Parishad groups

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: The counting of votes in the byelections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra is currently underway. A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded in the bypolls. In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.
The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. Following the SC order, the OBC seats in Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur and Palghar ZPs and 38 Panchayat Samitis falling under them got converted to general category seats. As a result, seats in the 85 wards of these six ZPs and 144 wards in the Panchayat Samiti fell vacant. One of these seats from Dhule ZP, two seats from Shirpur Panchayat Samiti in Dhule, and one seat from Akkalkuwa Panchayat Samiti were declared elected unopposed.
Highlights
The by-polls were the first elections to be held in the state after the Supreme Court order on March 4 reading down the OBC quota. Earlier, the elections for these seats were held subject to the outcome of the petitions before the court on exceeding the 50 per cent reservation limit. The OBC seats were then converted to general category seats.
In Dhule, the voter turnout was 60 per cent, Nandurbar 65 per cent, Akola 63 per cent, Washim 65 per cent, Nagpur 60 per cent and Palghar 65 per cent.