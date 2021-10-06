Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: BJP wins in three Zilla Parishad groups

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: The counting of votes in the byelections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra is currently underway. A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded in the bypolls. In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.

The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. Following the SC order, the OBC seats in Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur and Palghar ZPs and 38 Panchayat Samitis falling under them got converted to general category seats. As a result, seats in the 85 wards of these six ZPs and 144 wards in the Panchayat Samiti fell vacant. One of these seats from Dhule ZP, two seats from Shirpur Panchayat Samiti in Dhule, and one seat from Akkalkuwa Panchayat Samiti were declared elected unopposed.

