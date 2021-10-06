  • MORE MARKET STATS
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: BJP wins in three Zilla Parishad groups

Updated: October 6, 2021 12:11:25 pm

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results live updates: The counting of votes in the byelections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra is currently underway. A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded in the bypolls. In all, 367 candidates are in the fray for zilla parishad seats while 555 candidates are in the fray in the panchayat samiti seats.

The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. Following the SC order, the OBC seats in Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur and Palghar ZPs and 38 Panchayat Samitis falling under them got converted to general category seats. As a result, seats in the 85 wards of these six ZPs and 144 wards in the Panchayat Samiti fell vacant. One of these seats from Dhule ZP, two seats from Shirpur Panchayat Samiti in Dhule, and one seat from Akkalkuwa Panchayat Samiti were declared elected unopposed.

Highlights

    12:08 (IST)06 Oct 2021
    First elections in Maharashtra after SC order on OBC quota

    The by-polls were the first elections to be held in the state after the Supreme Court order on March 4 reading down the OBC quota. Earlier, the elections for these seats were held subject to the outcome of the petitions before the court on exceeding the 50 per cent reservation limit. The OBC seats were then converted to general category seats.

    12:07 (IST)06 Oct 2021
    Average voter turnout of 60% recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections

    In Dhule, the voter turnout was 60 per cent, Nandurbar 65 per cent, Akola 63 per cent, Washim 65 per cent, Nagpur 60 per cent and Palghar 65 per cent.

    Last month, the Maharashtra State Election Commission had declared byelections to six ZPs and the panchayat samitis under them for the seats that fell vacant after the SC order. The SEC had earlier declared that these bypolls will be held on July 19, but they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On September 9, the Supreme Court ruled that COVID-19 restrictions were not applicable for bypolls and directed the Maharashtra SEC to announce fresh dates.
