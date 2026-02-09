Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 Highlights: The results of the 2026 Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were declared on February 9. Voting took place on February 7 across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The polls were held after being postponed earlier due to the state mourning announced following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in three of the four Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, with Latur being the lone exception. Despite leading in most districts, the BJP has not secured a clear majority anywhere and will need the support of alliance partners to form Zilla Parishad administrations, according to the official poll data.

Congress emerges as largest party in Latur

In Latur, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Zilla Parishad elections, even as the BJP performed strongly across the region. Congress won 23 of the 59 seats, but the poor showing of its allies – Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), which secured just one seat each – left the opposition alliance short of a clear majority.

ALSO READ NCP supremo Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital in Pune

In contrast, the ruling alliance of the BJP (18 seats), Shiv Sena (1 seat) and NCP (12 seats) could stake a claim to form the Zilla Parishad if they come together.

BJP wins 23 of the 63 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP won 23 of the 63 seats. To form the Zilla Parishad here, the party will need the backing of its allies, with Shiv Sena securing 20 seats and the NCP winning four.

The BJP came second with 141 seats, driven mainly by big wins in Latur, Sangli and Aurangabad. The Congress won 123 seats, with noticeable performances in Sindhudurg, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. Shiv Sena secured 119 seats, doing particularly well in coastal districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri, and also in Pune.

Track Live Election Result Trends below:

Pune ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Solapur ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Sangli ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Kohlapur ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Dharashiv ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Latur ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Satara ZP Election Results 2026 Live | Sindhudurga ZP Election Results 2026 Live

Live Updates

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 Live :