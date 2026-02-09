Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 Highlights: The results of the 2026 Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were declared on February 9. Voting took place on February 7 across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The polls were held after being postponed earlier due to the state mourning announced following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in three of the four Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, with Latur being the lone exception. Despite leading in most districts, the BJP has not secured a clear majority anywhere and will need the support of alliance partners to form Zilla Parishad administrations, according to the official poll data.
Congress emerges as largest party in Latur
In Latur, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Zilla Parishad elections, even as the BJP performed strongly across the region. Congress won 23 of the 59 seats, but the poor showing of its allies – Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), which secured just one seat each – left the opposition alliance short of a clear majority.
In contrast, the ruling alliance of the BJP (18 seats), Shiv Sena (1 seat) and NCP (12 seats) could stake a claim to form the Zilla Parishad if they come together.
BJP wins 23 of the 63 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP won 23 of the 63 seats. To form the Zilla Parishad here, the party will need the backing of its allies, with Shiv Sena securing 20 seats and the NCP winning four.
The BJP came second with 141 seats, driven mainly by big wins in Latur, Sangli and Aurangabad. The Congress won 123 seats, with noticeable performances in Sindhudurg, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. Shiv Sena secured 119 seats, doing particularly well in coastal districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri, and also in Pune.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar takes charge as Deputy CM
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunetra Pawar took charge as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday. She was appointed to the post following the sudden demise of her husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a fiery plane crash.
The newly appointed Deputy CM has been allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Auqaf. Sunetra Pawar had visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Prabhadevi earlier in the day and offered prayers before assuming office.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP-Mahayuti expands statewide footprint
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has expanded its presence across the state, going beyond earlier electoral benchmarks. Reacting to the Zilla Parishad results, he noted that the party has steadily broken barriers over the years and is now firmly rooted across regions, including rural Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Strong mandate strengthens ruling alliance
The decisive Zilla Parishad mandate has further strengthened the BJP-Mahayuti’s position in Maharashtra politics. With consistent wins across local bodies, the alliance sees the result as validation of its leadership, governance track record, and development agenda, reinforcing its influence at the grassroots level.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP-Mahayuti’s dominant seat tally
The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a dominant victory by winning 552 of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats, as per results announced by the State Election Commission. The massive margin underlined the ruling alliance’s organisational strength and widespread voter acceptance across districts in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi welcomes Zilla Parishad mandate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Zilla Parishad election results, saying the people of Maharashtra have once again reposed their faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti. He linked the outcome to earlier municipal poll successes, calling it a clear endorsement of the alliance’s governance model.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: CM Fadnavis praises party organisation and workers
The Chief Minister lauded the organisational strength of the BJP-Mahayuti, highlighting the efforts of state president Ravindra Chavan, cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, and party workers. He said their tireless campaigning and coordination on the ground were invaluable in achieving such a decisive Zilla Parishad victory.
PM Modi hails poll results
"Following the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the municipal corporation and municipal council elections, the people of Maharashtra have once again given us a strong mandate in the Zilla Parishad elections as well. Whether rural or urban, it is now clear that the people of Maharashtra want a coalition government that delivers good governance and respects the state’s glorious culture. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my brothers and sisters across Maharashtra," he wrote in Marathi on X.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mahayuti sweeps polls
The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Monday, continuing the winning streak that started with the stellar performance in the 2024 assembly polls.
The Mahayuti won 552 of 731 ZP seats and more than 1,000 of the 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, the State Election Commission said.
Latur Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mahayuti set to retain Zilla Parishad
According to a PTI update citing officials, the Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in the Latur Zilla Parishad. This comes even as the BJP saw a drop in seats and the Congress took center stage as the largest parety. There has been no official confirmation from the Election Commission so far.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Fadnavis says poll record of 2017 has been broken
“We have broken the poll record of 2017. Opposition lacked the will to fight, says CM Devendra Fadnavis,” reports quoted him as saying.
Sindhudurg Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP crosses majority mark
The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance has achieved a historic victory and swept away the opposition. The alliance won 41 out of the total 50 Zilla Parishad seats --- with the BJP crossing the majority mark on its own. MP Narayan Rane has once again proven that his stronghold in Sindhudurg is impregnable.
Pune Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Newly elected corporators meet Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar
Newly elected members of Pune ZP and panchayat samiti today met Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar in Baramati. The members expressed their resolve to remain committed to the development of the taluka in the future and paid their respects by offering a floral wreath at the portrait of Ajit Pawar.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Fresh blow for Mangesh Sable in Wadod Bajar
Mangesh Sable --- a vocal face of the Maratha reservation movement who recently set his own car on fire to make a point --- has been defeated. He had also staged a protest in the Panchayat Samiti area to draw attention to the corruption going on in the well subsidy in the Panchayat Samiti.
He had won a lot of votes as a Maratha reservation activist in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the Phulambri Assembly elections, Sable had received more than one lakh 63 thousand votes. In the closely fought election held in the Vadodabazar group, he had to face defeat again. Mangesh Sable got 8234 votes while the winning candidate Gopal Wagh got 9831 votes. In the elections in this group, Kavita Mete of the Congress got 8041 votes.
Pune Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Politicians pay tribute to Ajit Pawar
The NCP is leading in 43 out of 73 Zilla Parishad seats in Pune district.
"Voters have paid tributes to Ajit Pawar by ensuring victory of NCP candidates in Pune ZP polls," said NCP Pune district president Sambhaji Holkar.
“Today’s results of the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis once again remind us of his immortal maxim of the revered Atalji!" added BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
According to TV reports, the BJP has established a lead in 200 out of 731 seats by 2:00 pm. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was reportedly ahead in 137 Zilla Parishad seats. No official confirmation has come from the state election commissioner and counting remains underway in some areas.
Ratnagiri Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Big blow for Sena as Uddhav faction wins Kasba
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena suffered a major blow on Monday as Rachna Mahadik lost to the rival party faction led by Uddhav Thackeray in the Kasba Zilla Parishad. Shiv Sena (UBT) newcomer Vishakha Kuvalekar secured a resounding win. The area has traditionally been a Shiv Sena bastion --- and the victory shows a major change in the political equation.
The Mahayuti appears poised to win the Latur Zilla Parishad elections --- even as the BJP lags behind. The Congress has emerged as the largest party in the district with 23 seats. But it lacks the majority number required to form the government.
The BJP has won in 18 groups and Ajit Pawar's NCP has won 12 seats. Therefore, the alliance between the BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) has strengthened the chances of a grand alliance forming power in the Zilla Parishad.
Solapur Election Results 2026 Live Updates: NCP district chief Umesh Patil defeated in Mohol
Solapur district NCP president Umesh Patil has been defeated in the Zilla Parishad elections. He had contested the elections from the Kurul Zilla Parishad group in Mohol taluka.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has expressed confidence that BJP will be the president of eight to nine district councils in the state .
Sindhudurg Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP rebel defeats party candidate in Sawantwadi
A high-octane fight in the Sawantwadi Kolgaon Zilla Parishad saw BJP rebel Michael D'Souza win by 250 votes. He defeated BJP candidate and Zilla Bank Director Mahesh Sarang.
Kolhapur Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mahayuti close to majority
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is close to securing the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad. The BJP has already won 12 out of 68 seats while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured seven. The NCP has 18 seats while the Congress has 13 in the area.
Maharashtra Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar taken to Pune clinic, family accompanies veteran leader
According to an update shared by the Indian Express, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has reached Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. He is accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule.
The veteran leader was reportedly feeling unwell and was rushed to Pune from Baramati.
Sangli Election Results 2026 Live Updates: No clear majority, BJP emerges as largest group
No party or coalition has secured a clear majority in the Sangli Zilla Parishad. The BJP emerged as the largest group with 18 out of 61 seats.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) has 15 seats while Ajit Pawar's NCP has7 seats. The Congress has 11 while the Shinde group has seven. The Uddhav Thackeray group) has one seat while the Janasurajya – 1Ryot Revolution Organization (Sadabhau Khot) also secured one seat.
Raigad Election Results 2026 Live Updates: MLA Mahendra Dalvi's daughter-in-law wins Chendhare
Alibaug MLA Mahendra Dalvi's daughter-in-law Aditi Dalvi has won from the Chendhare Zilla Parishad constituency in Alibaug. Her main contest was against Praveena Ghase.
Sindhudurg Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mahayuti advances on several seats
BJP takes the lead in Amboli Zilla Parishad as Shobha Gawde secures win. Mahayuti candidates also emerged victorious in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg. Sonali Sunil Ghadigaonkar won in Adavli Maldi Zilla Parishad group. While Deepak Chavan won in Shirwande Panchayat Samiti.
Sharad Pawar hospitalised amid polls
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was rushed from Baramati to Pune on Monday afternoon. He has been hospitalised after feeling unwell.