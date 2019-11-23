Maharashtra: ‘You have done it’, Amruta Fadnavis congratulates husband Devendra Fadnavis after he returns as CM

The political impasse over Maharashtra government formation witnessed a dramatic twist on Saturday morning when the two leaders were administered oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a Raj Bhawan.

Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta congratulated him and Ajit Pawar minutes after they took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively on Saturday. “Congratulations Shri @Dev_Fadnavis & Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks! You have done it!” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

Congratulations Shri @Dev_Fadnavis & Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ! You have done it ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) November 23, 2019

After the swearing-in Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra needs a stable government, not a khichidi shaasan or a mishmash government.” He then went on to thank Ajit Pawar and his party for their support, whom he has often criticised in the past for corruption.

Stunned by the developments, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared that Ajit’s decision to join hands with the BJP was his personal and the party’s. He tweeted, “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.”

Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Only hours before, on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena went through the final motion of government formation and in a press conference Sharad Pawar declared that the three parties have reached a consensus to make Uddhav Thackrey as the CM.

Fadnavis will now have to prove majority in the Assembly by November 29, according to media reports.