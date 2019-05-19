Maharashtra water crisis: Parched villagers damage dam gate

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 6:56:59 PM

The breach led to flooding of fields of farmers and wastage of lakhs of litres of water. Police have arrested four persons from Dalwat village for allegedly damaging the gate of the dam on Saturday evening.

Maharashtra water crisis, Parched villager, maharshtra dam damage, Maharashtra drought, india newsMaharashtra water crisis: Parched villagers damage dam gate

In an incident underlining severity of water crisis in drought-hit Maharashtra, some villagers allegedly damaged a gate of the Dhanoli dam in Nashik district to divert stored water, police said Sunday. The breach led to flooding of fields of farmers and wastage of lakhs of litres of water. Police have arrested four persons from Dalwat village for allegedly damaging the gate of the dam on Saturday evening.

The incident has further worsened the water scarcity situation in the north Maharashtra district, with nearly 50 per cent of total 15 TMC feet water stock in the dam being wasted after the breach, said Irrigation department Executive Engineer Abhijit Roundal. “This is an unfortunate incident,” he added.

Several districts in Maharashtra are reeling under severe drought this year, with many villagers totally dependent on water tankers. Several villages have been receiving water tankers once in three days.

According to police, some people lost their patience and damaged the gate of the dam at around 6 pm Saturday. A police official said that sudden gushing of water in fields caused panic. The arrested persons are identified as Pramod Pawar (60), Shankar Chavan (55), Sonu Gavit (60) and Subhash Pawar (60), all residents of Dalwat village, he said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra water crisis: Parched villagers damage dam gate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition