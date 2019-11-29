Maharashtra village: Those defecating in open to lose ration cards

By: |
Aurangabad | Published: November 29, 2019 2:36:40 PM

The 5,000-plus residents of Jarandi in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have toilets in their homes with enough water supply, but some still choose to relieve themselves in the open, especially on the entry road to the village, the sarpanch said.

open defecation, defecating in open, maharashtra open defecationThe authorities have also decided to offer tax benefits to villagers who report about those relieving themselves in the open.

In a bid to discourage open defecation, the gram panchayat of Jarandi village here in Maharashtra has decided to cancel ration cards of families even if one of the members is caught defecating in the open. The authorities have also decided to offer tax benefits to villagers who report about those relieving themselves in the open.

“We passed a resolution on Wednesday recommending cancellation of ration cards of families if any member is caught defecating in the open,” sarpanch of Jarandi gram panchayat Samadhan Tayade said. Villagers will get tax benefits if they click pictures of people defecating in the open and submit them to the gram panchayat, he added.

The 5,000-plus residents of Jarandi in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district have toilets in their homes with enough water supply, but some still choose to relieve themselves in the open, especially on the entry road to the village, the sarpanch said. Despite the government’s efforts to make villages open-defecation free, some people continue the habit, Tayade said.

This has been a long-standing demand of the villagers and this resolution will help penalise those who practise the unhygienic habit, he added. “We held a gram sabha on Wednesday and decided to take a strict action against those defecating in the open,” gramsevak Sunil Mangrule said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra village: Those defecating in open to lose ration cards
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Non-disclosure of cases: Summons delivered to ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
2Ties with BJP limited to Bihar: LJP president Chirag Paswan
3Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hold talks with PM Modi today