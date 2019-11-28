Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi releases Common Minimum Programme: Farmers, jobs, women safety – 10 takeaways

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat (PTI Image)

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakeray as 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the newly formed ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’ has released the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Thursday. In one of its most salient features, the CMP states that the three parties would uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. The programme also lists out measures on employment, the safety of women, farmers, education, urban development, health, industry, social justice, tourism, arts, and culture. The MVA has also decided to set two coordination committees, one for coordination within the state cabinet and the other for coordination among the alliance partners.

Here are the top 10 takeaways from the 4-page CMP-

– The government will provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods. Immediate loan waiver will be granted to farmers. The Crop Insurance scheme shall also be revised.

– On employment, the alliance promised to fill the vacant posts in the state government on a priority basis. It also pledged to provide fellowship to educated unemployed youth.

– On Women, the Shiv Sena-led alliance stated that girls from economically weaker section will be given free education. It also plans to construct working women hostels at the cities and district headquarters.

– The alliance promised to launch One Rupee clinic to ensure good and affordable healthcare at the taluka level facilitating all pathological tests. All citizens will be provided health insurance cover.

– The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will take steps to increase the standard of education in the state. It also stated that children of farm laborers and students belonging to EWS will receive education loan at zero percent interest rate.

– The government will improve roads in the urban areas under the pattern of Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana. The government will also be made financial provision to improve road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations.

– The new government will do all possible ways to attract new industries and investors in the state.

– The government also resolved to solve the pending questions of the SC, ST, Dhangar, Balutadars, etc. so that they are not deprived of basic necessities of food, clothing, shelter, education, health, and employment.

– The government will develop special facilities at popular tourist destinations in the state.

– The government also pledged to provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only.