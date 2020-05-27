Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray meets allies as speculation mounts over MVA government’s stability

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is headed by Uddhav Thackeray . It will complete its six months in office tomorrow. (File pic)

Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra government news: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment triggered ripples in the six-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held discussions with the ruling alliance constituents after a series of meetings. The MVA government comprises Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. It is headed by Uddhav who severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 35 years following squabbles over the CM’s chair last November.

At the meeting which took place at Uddhav’s residence Matoshree, NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat were present. From Shiv Sena camp, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were present.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul’s comment on the Congress’ role in the Maharashtra government gave an impression that all was not well between the ruling parties, forcing several leaders to issue clarifications. This came at a time when it was facing a barrage of criticism from the opposition BJP over its mishandling of the coronavirus situation.

“We (Congress) are just supporting the Maharashtra government but we are not the decision-maker here,” Rahul had told reporters on Tuesday.

Today’s meeting took place even though the Shiv Sena and NCP have denied any threat to the alliance of the three parties.

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule too downplayed Rahul’s comment, saying, “He is absolutely right. It is an alliance. That shows the humility, the honesty and dedication of the man. I am grateful to him for being honest and being a great team player. I compliment him.”

“The government is strong. No worries. Jai Maharashtra!!” Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena in an editorial in Saamana said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should “scold those who want to destabilise the state government”, a reference to the BJP which is questioning CM Uddhav.

“It is our wish that it remains intact. But, the government has 170, and they (opposition) should not blame the government if it becomes 200,” the party claimed.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its six months in office tomorrow.