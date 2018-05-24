Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad results LIVE: Check Legislative Council winners list here

Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad results LIVE: The Maharashtra Legislative Council results for six seats will be out soon.

Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad results LIVE: The Maharashtra Legislative Council results for six seats are out now. The voting for the six seats – Osmanabad-Beed-Latur, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli and Amaravati – was held on Tuesday. The election on Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat is touted to be the most interesting battle here as it is seen as a battle of prestige between Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde (BJP) and her cousin Dhananjay Munde (NCP), Leader of Opposition in the Council. The election was announced as the terms of three members of the NCP, two of the BJP, and one of the Congress came to an end in the Upper House of bicameral Maharashtra Assembly.

All Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad results LIVE:

Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

NCP – Aniket Tatkare (421 votes)

Shivsena – Rajiv Sahele (221 votes)

NCP won by 200 votes

Nashik

Shivsena – Narendra Darade (412 votes)

NCP – Shivaji Sahane (219 votes)

Shivsena won with 193 votes

Amravati

BJP – Praveen Potte-Patil (458 votes)

Congress – Anil Madhodariya (17 votes)

BJP won by 441 votes

Parbhani-Hingoli

Shivsena – Vipalva Bajoria (256 votes)

Congress – Suresh Deshmukh (221 votes)

Shivsena won by 35 votes

Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli

BJP – Ramdas Amatkar (550 votes)

Congress – IK Kumar Saraf (462 votes)

BJP won by 88 votes

Things to know

– Shiv Sena and BJP are contesting three seats each. Sena contested Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli seats.

– In Osmanabad-Latur-Beed, Ramesh Karad, a former close aide of Pankaja Munde, was fielded by NCP. However, he pulled out of the poll arena at the last minute.

– Karad’s decision prompted NCP to extend its support to independent candidate Ashok Jagdale.

– The BJP has fielded former NCP minister Suresh Dhas for this Osmanabad-Latur-Beed.

– In the Parbhani-Hingoli, BJP rebel Suresh Nangare was in fray, while Shiv Sena has fielded Viplav Bajoria, the Congress has fielded Suresh Deshmukh.

– In Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local authorities constituency, Narayan Rane declared his support to NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare. Sena has fielded Rajeev Sabale.

– Pravin Pote, Minister of State for Industries, contested from Amaravati constituency against Anil Madhogaria of the Congress.