Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to formally take charge as CM on Friday afternoon

Mumbai | Published: November 29, 2019 12:53:13 PM

Meanwhile, the plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up outside the chief minister's office in the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra gov news, uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, maharashtra cm, maharashtra newsThackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will formally take charge of his office on Friday afternoon. He will take charge at 1 pm, an official said. Meanwhile, the plate bearing the name ‘Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ was put up outside the chief minister’s office in the state secretariat in south Mumbai. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening. Hours later, he presided over the first cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is heading the government of a three-party alliance, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers – two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP – also took oath.

