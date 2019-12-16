Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray invokes PM Modi’s tea-seller background to target BJP for boycotting tea party

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for boycotting tea party on the eve of winter session.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday invoked the tea-seller background of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack the opposition BJP which boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the state government. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Uddhav said it was beyond his understanding why the BJP opposed the tea party.

“We know the background of our Prime Minister who once used to sell tea. I do not know why would BJP leaders boycott high tea, a drink their leader and the PM is closely related with. It seems they (state and Central) leaders are having some differences,” he said.

The customary tea party was hosted by the state government on eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

The opposition BJP boycotted the tea party to protest against various issues, including the post-poll alliance decision by the Shiv Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray’s party contested the October 21 Assembly polls in an agreement with the BJP and the alliance even secured a comfortable majority. However, Shiv Sena later formed a post-poll alliance with the political rivals Congress and NCP to form a non-BJP government. The Sena was demanding the CM’s chair for 2.5 years which was denied by the BJP.

Meanwhile, former CM Devendra Fadnavis dubbed as a farce the winter session as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has not completed the allocation of portfolios to minsters. Fadnavis who headed the BJP-Shiv Sena government between 2014 and 2019, said the new government came to power over two weeks back but no official portfolio allocation has been done so far.

Thackeray took oath as CM on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. On December 12, the Sena was allotted the home, industries and urban development portfolios. The NCP got finance and the Congress got charge of the revenue department.

He also said that the BJP will bring a condemnation motion in the Assembly against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar.

The winter session of the state legislature will begin in Nagpur on Monday and conclude on December 21.