Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray govt clears 5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions, to bring law soon

By: |
Published: February 28, 2020 4:17:23 PM

NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashta Nawab Malik said that the Uddhav Thackeray government will pass a legislation to grant 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in the state.

Uddhav government has announced to pass a legislation to grant 5% reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has announced that it will provide 5 per cent quota for Muslims in educational institutions, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Senior NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashta Nawab Malik said that the state government will pass a legislation in this regard the Assembly soon.

Malik said that the bill will be passed during the ongoing budget session. He added that government was also exploring the opportunity to provide resevation to Muslims in jobs. “We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation,” he said.

Related News

“High Court had given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The previous governmrent did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the HC’s order in the form of law as soon as possible,” Malik said.

Malik also assured that appropriate action will be taken in this regard before commencement of admissions in schools.

The decision to grant five per cent quota will only add to the existing quota which can’t exceed the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court. The quota has already exceeded the mark following the provision for reservations to Marathi population.

The previous BJP-led government had granted 16 per cent quota to Marathi speaking people in educational institutions and jobs. The decision was challenged in the Bombay High Court. The court upheld the decision but slashed the quantum to 13 per cent from 16 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray govt clears 5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions to bring law soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Police forms two SITs to probe northeast Delhi violence, cases transferred to crime branch
2Delhi Violence, CAA-NRC Protest Live: L-G Anil Baijal visits riot-hit areas to take stock of situation
3No going back on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad