Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray govt clears 5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions, to bring law soon

Uddhav government has announced to pass a legislation to grant 5% reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has announced that it will provide 5 per cent quota for Muslims in educational institutions, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Senior NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashta Nawab Malik said that the state government will pass a legislation in this regard the Assembly soon.

Malik said that the bill will be passed during the ongoing budget session. He added that government was also exploring the opportunity to provide resevation to Muslims in jobs. “We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation,” he said.

“High Court had given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The previous governmrent did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the HC’s order in the form of law as soon as possible,” Malik said.

Malik also assured that appropriate action will be taken in this regard before commencement of admissions in schools.

The decision to grant five per cent quota will only add to the existing quota which can’t exceed the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court. The quota has already exceeded the mark following the provision for reservations to Marathi population.

The previous BJP-led government had granted 16 per cent quota to Marathi speaking people in educational institutions and jobs. The decision was challenged in the Bombay High Court. The court upheld the decision but slashed the quantum to 13 per cent from 16 per cent.