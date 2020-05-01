Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan day after suspense ends over his Council entry

The meeting comes a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election commission of India (ECI) requesting it to hold biennial elections to the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
During the meeting, Thackeray exchanged greetings with the governor on the occasion of the 60th foundation day of Maharashtra state.
- Palghar lynching: Supreme Court seeks probe report from Maharashtra police
- Uttar Pradesh lockdown: 12 Tablighi Jamaat members including 9 from Thailand sent to temporary jail in Shahjahanpur after quarantine
- Big relief for Uddhav Thackeray! ECI nod for polls to fill vacant Legislative Council seats before May 27
The meeting comes a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election commission of India (ECI) requesting it to hold biennial elections to the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council at the earliest to facilitate Thackeray’s election to the Upper House of the state legislature.
The biennial elections for the nine vacant seats have been postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.
Thackeray was sworn in as the state chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a legislator by May 27 as per the constitutional norms.
The state cabinet has recommended to the governor twice to nominate Thackeray to the Council as two out of 12 seats nominated by him (governor) are lying vacant.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.