Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan day after suspense ends over his Council entry

Updated: May 1, 2020 1:23:21 PM

The meeting comes a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election commission of India (ECI) requesting it to hold biennial elections to the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

During the meeting, Thackeray exchanged greetings with the governor on the occasion of the 60th foundation day of Maharashtra state.

The meeting comes a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election commission of India (ECI) requesting it to hold biennial elections to the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council at the earliest to facilitate Thackeray’s election to the Upper House of the state legislature.

The biennial elections for the nine vacant seats have been postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Thackeray was sworn in as the state chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a legislator by May 27 as per the constitutional norms.

The state cabinet has recommended to the governor twice to nominate Thackeray to the Council as two out of 12 seats nominated by him (governor) are lying vacant.

