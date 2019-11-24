Maharashtra turmoil: NCP informs Governor of Ajit Pawar’s sacking as party’s legislature wing leader

Ajit Pawar was sacked as NCP’s legislature wing leader on Saturday.

The NCP on Sunday informed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the last evening’s decision to sack Ajit Pawar as the legislature par leader. Senior party leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan to submit a letter signed by NCP MLAs.

“I have presented a letter to the Governor about the meeting which took place yesterday of NCP legislative party,” he told reporters outside the Governor’s house.

The Governor, however, is not in Mumbai. He is Delhi to attend the annual Conference of Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Patil said that attempts were being made by the party to convince Ajit to reconsider his decision. From the Raj Bhawan, Patil drove directly to Ajit Pawar’s residence at Churchgate to meet him.

Ajit was removed as the NCP’s legislature unit leader on Saturday evening, hours after he joined hands with the BJP and took oath as the deputy CM. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister. The NCP MLAs on Saturday evening decided that the party’s state unit chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected.

“We wish Ajit Pawar should not remain out so we are trying to convince him,” Patil added.

Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He was elected as the NCP’s legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The NCP and Congress, which contested the elections together, decided to support Shiv Sena to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra after Uddhav Thackeray’s party pulled out of the NDA. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. The Shiv Sena had contested elections in an agreement with the BJP, but it didn’t extend support to the saffron party after it was denied a 50-50 power-sharing formula.