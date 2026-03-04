Transport unions in Maharashtra have announced a state-wide strike from March 5, calling on drivers of buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws, tempos and goods vehicles to protest against what they describe as punitive traffic enforcement and heavy financial burdens imposed by authorities.

The agitation comes after recent talks between union representatives and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik failed to yield satisfactory solutions to their demands.

The protest, scheduled to take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, was formally announced at a press conference in Pune on February 28 by leaders of several transport unions. According to organisers, drivers of school buses, employee transport buses, intercity and interstate buses, tourist cabs, auto-rickshaws, tempos and goods transport vehicles are all prepared to join the strike to voice their grievances.

E-Challan row

At the heart of the dispute is the e-challan system implemented under Section 167A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and recently amended by the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026. Union leaders argue that the new rules, which require drivers to pay 50% of the fine upfront before they can contest a challan, effectively presumes guilt and leads to vehicles being blacklisted if penalties remain unpaid.

Double burden of taxes and tolls

Leaders have also raised concerns about double taxation and toll charge on public service vehicles. They argue that these vehicles already contribute significant revenue through central and state fuel levies, yet are still subjected to tolls on BOT-model roads, some of which remain in poor condition. Unions have further criticised ongoing border check-post collections that they say persist despite government assurances that many check posts would be closed.

Union representatives also highlighted alleged misuse of the Pune Traffic Police’s Public Traffic Portal (PTP) app, which allows citizens to report violations. They claim vehicles are being challaned without proper verification, even when parked in authorised areas. Issues related to forced retrofitting of vehicles with costly additional devices were also cited as unfair expenses imposed on operators.

Among the unions present at the press briefing were the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee, Rickshaw Panchayat, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bus Association, and others.

Their charter of demands includes not only reform of the e-challan system, but also the establishment of a dedicated judicial body to handle disputes related to fines, permits, taxation and vehicle seizures, aimed at providing fair and speedy resolutions for transporters.

If the strike goes ahead as planned, it could significantly disrupt daily commuting and goods movement across the state, particularly in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune.