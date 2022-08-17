Maharashtra Train Accident: Three bogies of passenger train derail in Gondia

Maharashtra Train Accident News Update: At least two persons were injured after three bogies of a passenger train derailed in Maharashtra’s Gondia in the wee hours on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Maharashtra | More than 50 persons were injured after 3 bogies of a train derailed in Gondia around 2.30 am at night. A collision b/w a goods train & passenger train- Bhagat ki Kothi, due to non-receipt of signal, led to this accident. No deaths were reported. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

As per an Indian Railways official, four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, although nobody was seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations, the official of South East Central Railway (SECR) said. “Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express – Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) – could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it,” a senior SECR official said.

“Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital,” he said.

After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added. Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.