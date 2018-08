Some boulders fell from the ghat around 3 am due to rains, Thane Resident Deputy Collector Shivaji Patil said. (Representational image: Reuters)

The route from Malshej Ghat, a vital link to Mumbai and other areas via Murbad taluka in Maharashtra’s Thane district, has been closed for vehicular movement following boulder crash today, an official said. Some boulders fell from the ghat around 3 am due to rains, Thane Resident Deputy Collector Shivaji Patil said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, but as a precautionary measure and to remove the debris, the ghat route has been shut for the time being, he said.