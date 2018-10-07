Maharashtra tops medals tally at IndiaSkills 2018

Maharashtra topped the medals tally with 23 medals, followed by Odisha, which had 21 winners.

Maharashtra topped the medals tally in the the country’s biggest skills competition IndiaSkills 2018, as a total of 164 winners were awarded across various categories. Over 400 competitors from 27 states displayed their skills at a ceremony here Saturday evening. “A total of 164 winners were awarded medals in their respective skill categories. Of these, 45 won gold medals, while 47 won silver and the bronze medal went to 43 winners,” a statement said.

Maharashtra topped the medals tally with 23 medals, followed by Odisha, which had 21 winners. Karnataka and Delhi came third with 16 medals each, while Chandigarh finished at the fifth position with 12 medals.

“The winners of IndiaSkills 2018 will be the flagbearers of the tricolour at the WorldSkills in Russia next year,” said Anantkumar Hegde, Minister of State for Skill Development Entrepreneurship. More than 50,000 youth had registered for the IndiaSkills 2018; 500 competitions were held across three months at the district and state level.