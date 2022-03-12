Maharashtra to form new commission for political reservation to OBCs: Ajit Pawar

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court of India had in March last year stayed the Maharashtra government’s move to provide 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in local body elections.

Maharashtra government has decided to constitute a new committee for the political reservation to the Other Backward Castes in the state. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance minister Ajit Pawar yesterday when he was presenting the Budget for 2022-23. Later in the day, Cabinet Minister Relief & Rehabilitation, OBC, VJNT, Khar Lands in Maharashtra Government Vijay Wadettiwar along with other legislators met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged the government to sign the special bill passed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to re-instate reservation for OBCs.

“After the Supreme Court stayed the reservation for the OBCs, the Mahavikas Aghadi government, on the lines of the Madhya Pradesh government, brought a special bill in the Legislative Assembly and unanimously passed it to solve the problem of local body elections in the state. Detailed information about this bill was given to His Excellency Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and he was requested to sign this bill. After understanding the stand of the government, the Governor has responded positively to this bill,” said Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar was accompanied by Cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif, Minister for Rural Development Chhagan Bhujbal, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Eknath.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court of India had in March last year stayed the Maharashtra government’s move to provide 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in local body elections. The apex court had asked the State Election Commission to hold local body polls considering the 27 per cent reserved seats as general seats.

The apex court again rejected the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission’s interim report recommending the restoration of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body polls on March 3, 2022. The apex court also asked the Maharashtra government and the state election commission to not act upon the commission’s recommendation. The top court also noted that the committee prepared the interim report without empirical study and research.