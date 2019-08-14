Maharashtra to conduct disease-wise survey of flood-hit areas

Health workers are asking people who suffer from diabetes, blood pressure and other illnesses to take pills daily to stay fit, the release said. (Agencies)

The Maharashtra government’s public health department on Tuesday said it would conduct disease-wise survey of the flood-hit areas for effective response to the situation arising out of any outbreak. The department, in a statement issued here, said, “The aid surveys are also being conducted on the basis of diseases like fever, diarrhoea and jaundice.”

There are 570 medical aid teams in the flood-hit areas, of which 196 are Kolhapur and 144 in Sangli, providing various health services, said Public Health Minister Eknath Shinde.

Health workers are asking people who suffer from diabetes, blood pressure and other illnesses to take pills daily to stay fit, the release said. “The people staying in relief camps are also being given free pills that will last up to seven days, said Dr Pradip Vyas, principal secretary (health department).