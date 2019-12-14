Maharashtra: Three low-intensity tremors hit Palghar

Three low-intensity earthquakes rocked Maharashtra's Palghar district in the last 24 hours, and there were no reports of any loss of life or property, a district official confirmed on Saturday.
Three low-intensity earthquakes rocked Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the last 24 hours, and there were no reports of any loss of life or property, a district official confirmed on Saturday. Three low-intensity tremors were recorded from Friday afternoon to the early hours of Saturday at Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said. There were no reports of property damage or casualties, he added.
The latest tremor, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, was recorded at precisely 5.22 am on Saturday, chief of the district disaster cell Vivekananda Kadam said. While a quake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at around 12.26 pm on Friday, another one measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was witnessed at around 9.55 pm, he added.
Dahanu taluka has been experiencing such tremors for the last one year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.
