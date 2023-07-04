Maharashtra: Thane woman robs boyfriend, leaves him naked on highway

A 30-year-old woman and four others allegedly looted the woman’s boyfriend of lakhs of rupees before assaulting him and dumping him naked on Shahapur highway in Mumbai’s Thane, the police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Balaji Shivbhagat, a resident of Shahapur who runs a construction business.

Two of the five accused have been identified as Bhavika Bhoir and Nadim Khan. Shivbhagat has been in a relationship with Bhoir for the past few years.

“On June 28, Bhoir called Shivbhagat at a location on Atgaon highway in Shahapur around 4.30pm. However, while the couple was talking, four of Bhoir’s associates appeared from nowhere and assaulted him till the next morning and dumped him on Shahapur highway without clothes in the early hours of the next morning,” a police officer said.

Senior Inspector Rajkumar Upase, Shahapur police station,“In his statement, the victim said that the accused clicked his video after his clothes were removed. They took away his two gold chains, seven finger rings, threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled around 5am.”

Police have registered a case against five accused under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A probe is underway to nab the culprits, police said.