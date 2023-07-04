scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Maharashtra: Thane woman robs boyfriend, leaves him naked on highway

Senior Inspector Rajkumar Upase, Shahapur police station,“In his statement, the victim said that the accused clicked his video after his clothes were removed. They took away his two gold chains, seven finger rings, threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled around 5am.”

Written by India News Desk
Thane| Mumbai Police
Woman robs boyfriend in Mumbai's Thane. (Source-The Indian Express)

A 30-year-old woman and four others allegedly looted the woman’s boyfriend of lakhs of rupees before assaulting him and dumping him naked on Shahapur highway in Mumbai’s Thane, the police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Balaji Shivbhagat, a resident of Shahapur who runs a construction business.

Two of the five accused have been identified as Bhavika Bhoir and Nadim Khan. Shivbhagat has been in a relationship with Bhoir for the past few years.

Also Read: Delhi: Two AAP MLAs sentenced ‘till rising of court’ for mob attack on policemen

Also Read

“On June 28, Bhoir called Shivbhagat at a location on Atgaon highway in Shahapur around 4.30pm. However, while the couple was talking, four of Bhoir’s associates appeared from nowhere and assaulted him till the next morning and dumped him on Shahapur highway without clothes in the early hours of the next morning,” a police officer said.

Senior Inspector Rajkumar Upase, Shahapur police station,“In his statement, the victim said that the accused clicked his video after his clothes were removed. They took away his two gold chains, seven finger rings, threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled around 5am.”

Also Read: Assam: Minor raped and murdered in Kamrup, police arrest accused

Police have registered a case against five accused under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A probe is underway to nab the culprits, police said.

More Stories on
Thane

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 15:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS