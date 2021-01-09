  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire

By: |
January 9, 2021 9:38 AM

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said fire broke out at the Bhandara district hospital at around 1.30 am

fire at Bhandra district hospital, new born babies die in hospital fire, Special Newborn Care Unit , causulties due to fire incident in maharshtra hospitalFire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' Of the Bhandra hospital. (Representative Image)

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said. The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said. District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said fire broke out at the Bhandara district hospital at around 1.30 am. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

A nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes, he said. Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the ‘inbound ward’ of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

Related News

Khandate said the ward where newborn babies are kept requires a continuous supply of oxygen. “There were fire extinguishers and staff used them while trying to douse the fire. There was too much smoke,” he added. Parents of the deceased children have been informed and the seven newborn babies rescued in the blaze have been shifted to another ward, he said.
Patients from the ICU ward, dialysis wing and labour ward (a room in a hospital set aside for childbirth) were also
shifted to otherwards safely, he added.

The cause of the fire in the four-storeyed building is yet to be ascertained but could have been the result of an electrical short circuit, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Impasse: Government says no to repeal of laws, farmers firm
2Nothing new in calling Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar: Thackeray
3Merger of officers cadre to further total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with mainstream India: Singh