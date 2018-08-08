Maharashtra strike: Fadnavis government warns of action as 17 lakh employees stay away from work over 7th CPC demand

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday night, the government had said the employees’ decision to go on strike will be construed as “misbehaviour” and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Maharashtra strike: Maharashtra government offices suffered a major setback as 17 lakh employees went on a three-day strike on Tuesday. State government employees launched the strike over pending demands including implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission report. Following the strike, several departments like education and medical were hit severely. As per PTI, on the first day of the stir, around 63 per cent of class 3 and class 4 employees remained absent from work.

According to an India Today report, the effect of the strike was clearly visible at the Mantralaya building. The canteen at the administrative headquarters of the state government which is always flooded with employees looked deserted as no one will come to the office till Thursday. Hence, there was no preparation for meals for government employees and other people. Around 3000-4000 people did not attend Mantralaya on the first day and also made sure that no one attends office.

However, a General Administration Department (GAD) official said that 70.64 per cent attendance was recorded at Mantralaya at the end of the day. The attendance registered for the class I and class II officers was 83.32 per cent, and that for class III employees 70 percent. The attendance for class IV officers was 37.28 percent. The average attendance for the government employees on field (outside the Mantralaya) was registered at 37.18 percent today, the official said.

Maharashtra state government officials’ main demand is regarding the arrears that were to be paid to them since the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission by the state government. State Government Employees Organisation president Milind Sardeshmukh told PTI that 1.85 lakh posts of class 3 and class 4 employees are lying vacant in Maharashtra.

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday night, the government had said the employees’ decision to go on strike will be construed as “misbehaviour” and disciplinary action will be taken against them. Another GR was issued stating that the 7th pay commission will be implemented from January 2019. The demand of employees for a five-day week and raising the retirement age from 58 years to 60 years will be taken up during Diwali. The arrears will be paid in the salaries of employees for August month, as per the GR.