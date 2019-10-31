Maharashtra standoff: In game of who blinks first, Shiv Sena says necessary to stay in BJP-led alliance

File photo of Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Days after taking the fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party over a larger role in the government, the Shiv Sena today signalled a softening of stance with party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut saying it is necessary for his party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of the state, but without compromising on respect.

“It is necessary for the Sena to remain in the saffron alliance in the interest of Maharashtra,” he said. Raut said that there was no hurry to form the next government and rejected speculation that the Shiv Sena may split if there was delay in the information of the new government.

“Individuals are not important but the state’s interest is important. Decisions need to be taken in a calm manner and keeping in mind the state’s interest,” he opined.

To a question on whether the Shiv Sena was adamant about its 50-50 formula, he said, “You (the media) are saying this. We only want things to be done according to what has been decided earlier.”

Meanwhile, the newly-elected BJP MLAs elected outgoing CM Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday. The BJP legislature party met in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, a day after Fadnavis asserted that he would be the CM for the next five years and claimed that the Shiv Sena was not promised CM’s post for 2.5 years.

Speaking after his election, Fadnavis thanked Uddhav Thackeray for support during polls and said that the mandate is for the BJP and Shiv Sena and the two parties will form the government soon.

“There will be a Sena-BJP government in the state soon. There should be no speculation. We had said the government will be formed by the mahayuti (alliance),” he said.

Asked about re-election of Fadnavis, Raut said, “Those who have the support of 145 MLAs (in a house of 288) will be the chief minister and it is our duty to welcome him.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been pushing for rotational chief ministership and 50-50 power-sharing formula since the day result was announced on October 24. In the just-concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, 17 less than its 2014 tally when it had contested without Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena’s tally also came down by seven to 56 in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.